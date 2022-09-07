Russia has no problems selling its energy resources — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has no problem selling its energy resources globally, especially given its excellent relationship with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for our resources, you know, the demand is so high on the world markets that we have no problems with selling them. Especially with such a massive economy - the Chinese economy is larger than the American economy in terms of purchasing power parity. The needs are growing, our agreements are stable, relations are at an unprecedented high level, Power of Siberia is working in full," he said.

Putin added that Russia is also exploring other routes for gas supplies. At the same time, according to him, Russia is ready to meet the needs of any countries in energy resources, but the domestic market remains the priority.

