European businesses lose competitiveness, close one after the other — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Production facilities in Europe are now closing one after another, their competitiveness is declining, and one of the key reasons for this is the severance of business ties with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are now seeing how production facilities and jobs in Europe are closing one after the other, and one of the primary reasons is, of course, the severance of business ties with Russia. European companies' competitiveness is diminishing because the EU authorities are depriving them of affordable raw materials, energy resources, and a sales market," he said.

At the same time, Putin did not rule out that companies from the United States may fill the niche of the European business affected by Western sanctions. "It would not be surprising if ultimately the niche of European business both on the continent and in the global market will be occupied by their American patrons. They never limit themselves in following their interests and do not hesitate to reach their goal," he said.

