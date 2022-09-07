Global food prices rising due to issues related to export of Russian goods, says Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The growth of global food prices is related to problems with exports of agriculture products and fertilizers from Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"The situation is changing, it is changing for the better, though certain restrictions persist hindering our work from the viewpoint of ensuring the interests of all consumers on global food markets," he said when answering the questions, adding that "it continues pushing prices on global markets up."

"Officially sanctions on our fertilizers, same as on food, have been lifted, though in fact restrictions exist," the president said, adding that those restrictions are connected with logistics, vessel chartering, funds, and insurance. "Though we have to be fair to the efforts of UN Secretary-General and the organization overall as concerning chartering, many restrictions are being removed despite the fact that the ports through which we have been and are loading cargoes are under sanctions, this segment is being released from them," he said.

"We hope the work on lifting the remaining restrictions will continue," Putin noted.