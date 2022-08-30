Iran to be connected to Mir system in coming days, says diplomat

TEHRAN, August 30. /TASS/. Iran may be connected to the Mir payment system in coming days, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari said on Tuesday, adding that it only has to be adjusted from the viewpoint of software.

"The Mir system should be adjusted from the viewpoint of software," ISNA news agency quoted Safari as saying. "I think the system will be launched in coming days. Iran and Russia have agreed to create a SWIFT analogue for mutual payments between us and several other countries, which is soon to be enforced," he added.

On August 16, General Director of the Iranian Economy Ministry’s Department for Banking and Insurance Affairs Korban Eskandari said Tehran could use Mir for financial transactions with Russia at the initial stage, whereas later it could apply this system for cooperating with other countries.

On May 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow and Tehran had agreed to shift to the highest possible level of mutual settlements in national currencies, adding that the countries were discussing connection of the payment systems Mir and Shetab (Iran’s payment system), as well as the work of national systems for financial message transfer.