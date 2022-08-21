German vice-chancellor says launching Nord Stream 2 would be yielding to Russia

BERLIN, August 21. /TASS/. German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck spoke against launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline asserting that this would mean yielding to the Russian side during an open house event at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs on Sunday.

He noted that putting the pipeline into operation would indirectly mean that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right. "Yet this is not true," the official noted. He emphasized that Russia was decreasing supplies via Nord Stream although, according to him, this pipeline is "fully operational." "So the suggestion that it cannot be used to pump gas anymore is Russian propaganda," the minister asserted.

That said, Habeck cautioned that if Nord Stream 2 is launched, Russia may turn out to be an unreliable supplier. "And if he [the Russian president] triumphs over us there, who can guarantee us that he won’t do the same with Nord Stream 2?" the vice-chancellor said, pointing out that Germany made a mistake placing itself in strong dependency on Russian gas. In his opinion if now "the dependency on gas from Russia is increased, all the lessons of the past months will be forgotten." Instead, according to him, Germany should develop new energy sources.