Annual inflation in Ukraine surpasses 22% in July

KIEV, August 11. /TASS/. Inflation in the consumer sector in Ukraine in July 2022 reached 22.2% in annual terms, which became a record high over the past 6.5 years, Ukrainian agency UNN reported on Wednesday, citing data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

Consumer sector inflation in July 2022 increased by 0.7 percentage points compared to June. Meanwhile, the growth in core inflation in July compared to June amounted to 1.2% and 12.7% since the beginning of the year.

The last time annual inflation of over 22% was reported in the country was in February 2016. Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine predicted that inflation would not exceed 30% this year.

Meanwhile, annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 15.1% in July 2022 from 15.9% in June of this year, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday. Consumer prices lost 0.39% in monthly terms, according to statistics.

Inflation in Belarus slowed down in July to 0.5%, reaching 18.1% in annual terms, the National Statistical Committee of Belarus announced on Wednesday. In 2022, the Belarusian authorities expected to maintain inflation at 6%. In 2021, the figure reached 9.97%.