Bank of Russia can set increments to risk factors depending on currency issuer

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia intends to set differentiated increments to risk factors based on the currency issuer, the regulator said on Monday.

"Increments in respect of credits and loans to legal entities in foreign currency and investments in debt securities nominated in foreign currency are planned to be differentiated depending on the currency issuer (friendly or unfriendly states)," the Central Bank said.

Increments for such credits and loans will also be differentiated depending on sufficiency of revenues in foreign currency with the borrower to honor its commitments (exporter or non-exporter).