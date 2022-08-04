AB InBev Efes localized imported brands production in Russia — brewery

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. AB InBev Efes localized production of Spaten, Franziskaner, Leffe Blonde and Brune imported beer brands in Russia, the brewing company said.

"Spaten, Franziskaner, and Leffe are among imported brands enjoying the highest demand and favorite ones for our consumers. Having localized their production, we managed to keep the wide representation of products in all sales channels, supporting at the same time affordable prices and quality," Marketing Director of AB InBev Efes Olga Gavrilenko said.

The decision on localization was made in view of logistical difficulties seen on the market to support continuity of commercial processes and product availability, the brewing company said. Localized brands are now produced at seven breweries of the company.

AB InBev Efes has eleven breweries and three malt houses in Russia. The corporate portfolio consists of more than 75 brands.