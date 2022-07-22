Export of grain from Ukrainian ports to begin within days — Russian defense minister

ISTANBUL, July 22. /TASS/. Export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports may begin within days, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"Today, we have all the prerequisites and all the decisions to begin this process within days," he said.

The minister stressed the importance of the signing of the memorandum between Russia and the United Nations, which provides for lifting restrictions of the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers.

"Notably, this document was signed first and was followed by the document we have just signed," Shoigu added.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.