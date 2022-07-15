South Korea starts accepting Mir cards

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The list of countries where Mir cards are accepted is complemented with the Republic of Korea, according to information posted on the official website of the Mir payment system.

The Republic of Korea is now in the list of countries where Mir debit and credit cards can be used for cash withdrawals in ATMs and to pay for goods and services.

Turkey, Vietnam, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, South Ossetia and Abkhazia were earlier included into this list.

The TASS reporter in Seoul used the Mir card issued by Russia’s Sberbank in a self-service kiosk of a fast food chain. Error messages had appeared several times during payment but the order was successfully paid eventually. Four orders were made in total to avoid a random transaction. According to data from the Sberbank’s mobile app, all four transactions were successfully completed.