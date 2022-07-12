LNG payments in rubles not considered — Novatek

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects are exempt from requirements to compulsory sale of currency revenues, natural gas producer Novatek told TASS.

"LNG projects are exempt from requirements to compulsory sale of currency revenues by the executive order of the Russian President. Furthermore, the official position of the Kremlin on the issue of payments for LNG supplies was presented: no decisions were made in this regard and nothing is considered in connection with that," the company said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper that the Ministry had supported the idea of ruble payments to be made by unfriendly states for Russian LNG.