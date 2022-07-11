Brazil negotiating diesel fuel purchase with Russia, says Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11. /TASS/. The Brazilian authorities are negotiating purchase of diesel fuel with Russia, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday.

"We have almost agreed on purchase of diesel fuel in Russia at a much more favorable price than Petrobras used to import [from other countries]," he said at a meeting with his supporters broadcast on the politician’s social networks.

The Brazilian president added that he agreed on guaranteed deliveries of Russian fertilizers for the needs of the country’s agriculture complex during his visit to Moscow in February.