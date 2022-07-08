Ukraine and Russian food to be returned to global market — UN Secretary-General

UN, July 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s foodstuffs and Russian foodstuffs and fertilizers should be returned to the global market, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in the video address to participants in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20).

"Ukraine's food production, and the food and fertilizer produced by Russia, must be brought back into world markets," Guterres said. "We are working to find a plan that allows for the safe and secure export of Ukrainian-produced food through the Black Sea, and unimpeded access to global markets for Russian food and fertilizers," the UN Secretary-General noted.

"We have been coordinating closely with all parties, including many of your governments [G20 - TASS]," he added.