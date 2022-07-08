EU oil embargo was not unexpected for Russian companies — Putin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian authorities reiterated that the oil embargo could be introduced against the country and the recent decision of the European Union should not come unexpected for national companies, President Vladimir Putin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"The European Union has recently introduced the next sanction package with the oil embargo. Domestic companies should have already been prepared for such decision," the President said.

On June 3, the European Union approved the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including the deferred embargo on Russian oil purchases.