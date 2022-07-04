Friendly countries ready to come to Russia’s auto market, says minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Friendly countries are ready to come to Russia’s car market and provide their auto production technologies, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told a plenary meeting at the international Innoprom exhibition on Monday.

"We assume that our friendly countries already have plans developed, a team of partners that are ready to come in various formats and jointly, providing their technological sets, their auto production technologies. That said, it is critically important for us today to gradually ensure localization and own competences on components and packs," he explained.

The Innoprom international industrial exhibition, Russia’s key industrial, trade and export fair, is running in Yekaterinburg from July 4 to 7. Kazakhstan is this year’s partner country.