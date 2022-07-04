ArcelorMittal resumes steel supplies to Russia

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. ArcelorMittal, the largest steel producer outside China, resumed steel supplies to Russia through Kazakhstan in June, a source in Russia’s metals industry told TASS.

"Mainly hot-rolled mill products [are supplied to Russia]," he said, adding that pipe manufacturers and large metal traders purchase those products.

Historically ArcelorMittal delivered steel from Kazakhstan to Russia as it was profitable considering short transportation leg, the source noted. Active supplies resumed on June 10 after being suspended in April, he added.