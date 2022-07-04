Kaspersky lab releases world’s first IoT secure gateway

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab presented the world’s first cyber-immune gateway for the Industrial Internet of Things within the framework of the Innoprom exhibition, the Russian technology company said on Monday.

"Kaspersky Lab presented the world’s first solution for protection of the Industrial Internet of Things at the Innoprom international industrial exhibition - the Kaspersky IoT Secure Gateway 1000. The cyber-immune product, that is, resilient to the overwhelming majority of cyberattack types, is designed for use in various areas: industry, energy and smart city systems, including road infrastructure, CCTV and public utilities systems," the press service said.

The gateway was developed and operates using the Kaspersky OS operating system and helps administrators to control developments in the IoT infrastructure, the press service added.