ROME, June 28. /TASS/. Eni continues receiving Russian gas in reduced volumes, the Italian energy company told TASS on Tuesday.

"Nothing has changed; everything remains the same. [We are receiving] less [gas] than requested," the company said.

Eni received the notice from Gazprom about the contraction of gas supplies by about 15% on June 15. Gazprom explained the insufficient volume by problems related to the Portovaya compressor station, the Italian company said.