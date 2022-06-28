Supplies of Russian gas to Hungary via southern route resumed in full — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, June 28. /TASS/. Hungary has begun to receive the full volume of Russian gas after the Gazprom company resumed its pumping through the TurkStream pipeline, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto announced on Tuesday.

"Supplies of natural gas from Russia through Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia to Hungary resumed on Monday from 7 pm," he said as quoted by the MTI news agency.

Szijjarto noted that the reliability of this route remains 100% and Hungary will receive exactly the volume of gas, which is provided for by a long-term contract concluded last year.

He recalled that due to difficulties with servicing the Nord Stream gas pipeline, the volume of Russian gas supplied to Europe has recently been significantly reduced, and this affects supplies to Hungary through Austria. Now only half of the contracted volume is supplied via this route, but the missing 1.3 million cubic meters per day can be easily replenished on the spot market, the minister said. He added that Budapest continues consultations with Gazprom on compensation for the missing volumes of gas. "Therefore, there is no threat to the security of supplies to Hungary," the Foreign Minister stressed.