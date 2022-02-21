Moldovagaz fully paid for current gas consumption — CEO

CHISINAU, February 21. /TASS/. Moldovagaz fully made payments to Gazprom for current gas consumption in February 2022, CEO of the Moldovan gas distribution company Vadim Ceban wrote on Monday in his Telegram channel.

"The company fully paid for natural gas deliveries in the first half of February 2022 in the total amount of $51.1 mln," Ceban wrote.

Moldovagaz completely paid for January gas supplies, the top manager said last week.

Moldova and Gazprom renewed the gas supply contract for five years in last October. Timely settlements and the debt repayment are among main clauses of the contract.