Arktika nuclear icebreaker leads vessels from Chukotka to Arkhangelsk

TASS, February 10. The Arktika nuclear-powered icebreaker and the Kapitan Dranitsyn icebreaker escorted two ships from the Pevek port (Chukotka) to Arkhangelsk, the regional government told TASS.

"On Thursday morning, the two icebreakers left the Pevek port to take the Polar King and the Inzhener Trubin to the Arkhangelsk Region," the government said.

The ships had delivered to the peninsula 14,000 tonnes of general cargo, construction materials and food products for the region.

In early autumn, a logistics crisis delayed delivery terms - cargo from the Suez Canal was redirected to the Trans-Siberian Railway. The delayed containers for Chukotka, Kamchatka, Sakhalin and the Magadan Region piled up in the Primorsky Region.

The Arktika universal nuclear-powered icebreaker is the lead vessel of Project 22220. The project’s icebreakers are the most powerful icebreakers in the world.