Russia and Zimbabwe to cooperate on peaceful use of nuclear energy — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russia and Zimbabwe will cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe signed a relevant memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the 65th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Rosatom press service reported.

"The Memorandum is the first document signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Zimbabwe in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy. The document creates a basis for cooperation in a wide range of areas such as projects in the sphere of non-power applications of atomic energy in industry, agriculture and medicine. Particular attention deems to focus at personnel training for the national atomic industry of Zimbabwe and public acceptance of nuclear energy," according to the press release.

On the Russian side, the document was signed by Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev, and on the Zimbabwean side - by Minister of Energy and Power Development Soda Zhemu.