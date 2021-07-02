Skyscraper construction according to Zaha Hadid project in Moscow will begin in 2023

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The construction of a multifunctional complex with residential skyscrapers, designed by the British bureau Zaha Hadid Architects, will begin in Moscow at the end of 2023, the head of the Krost construction firm Alexei Dobashin told TASS on Friday.

"At the end of 2022, we should receive an expert opinion. This is very important. After that, there will be a number of additional things to take care of, and at the end of 2023 construction will begin, but it will go very quickly," he said on the sidelines of the Moscow Urban Forum.

He added that the concern was developing special technological solutions for the construction of this facility. Thus, the developer intends to synchronize the work of designers and factories, the manufacturers of building structures in a unified information modeling system. "More than 50% of these buildings will be manufactured industrially in our factories. We will create a new brand, IMC - industrial monolit construction. There is too much manual labor in construction, this is one of the conclusions of the pandemic, and in conditions of a shortage of labor, quality suffers," said Dobashin.

The volume of project financing, which will be attracted for the construction of the project, will be at least 10 bln rubles, he added. The project of the world famous British bureau Zaha Hadid Architects was presented at the Moscow Urban Forum. It will be built as part of the Union Park multifunctional residential cluster in the 82nd quarter of Khoroshevo-Mnevniki neighborhood.

The project will be implemented in the form of five towers of different heights in the style of bionic architecture, with a maximum height of up to 200 meters, on a common multi-level green stylobate. The total area of non-residential premises will be 86,000 square meters, and it is designed for 2,000 jobs. The volume of housing will be 184,000 square meters.

The Moscow Urban Forum kicked off in the capital's Zaryadye on July 1 for the 10th time and will run until Sunday. The format of the anniversary MUF 2021 provides for offline and online participation of Russian and foreign experts. TASS is an information partner of the Moscow Urban Forum.