Gazprom Neft to create new oil and gas production center — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft will create a new oil and gas production cluster in the northern part of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District by 2030, CEO of the company Alexander Dyukov said on Wednesday after the operations start at Tazovskoe field.

"Tazovskoe is one of first fields discovered in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District as early as in 1960s. However, it was impossible to start its full-scale development without modern innovative approaches and solutions. Symbolically, Tazovskoe commissioning opens a new page in the history of oil and gas production in the Arctic Circle. This large-scale project, where we will invest over 150 bln rubles [$2.1 bln] by 2030, will be the core for a new production center of Gazprom Neft in the Arctic with the geological potential over 1 bln tonnes of oil," the top manager said.

Tazovskoe oil and gas condensate field is part of the promising production cluster of Gazprom Neft in the region. The project also comprises two fields and two areas. Geological reserves of all assets account for about 1.1 bln tonnes of oil, and 492 bln cubic meters of gas and comprise conventional reserves and resources of the Achimov deposits.