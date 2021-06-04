Slightly above 50 km left to complete Nord Stream 2 second string - OMV CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Slightly more than 50 km remain to complete construction of the second line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, CEO of Austria’s OMV Rainer Seele told TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Concerning the second line, slightly above 50 km left," the top manager said. Testing should be performed prior to starting gas supply over the first line, Seele noted. This will take some time, he added.

The second string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed in 1.5-2 months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier at the SPIEF plenary session.