Second wave of coronavirus will require new economy support measures — Accounts Chamber

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. The second wave of coronavirus may lead to the need to apply new measures to support the Russian economy, said the head of Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, in an interview with RT TV channel on Monday.
"Obviously, new restrictions are coming, but, most likely, there will be few of them, and they will be in form of recommendations. Let's see, of course, what will happen next, but now people themselves will be afraid to go to restaurants and shops, the number of people using transport will decrease, and in a number of industries, economic difficulties will arise again. In this sense, I believe that new measures will be needed to support the economy," Kudrin said.