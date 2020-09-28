{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Second wave of coronavirus will require new economy support measures — Accounts Chamber

In a number of industries, economic difficulties will arise again, the head of Russian Accounts Chamber said

MOSCOW, September 28. / TASS /. The second wave of coronavirus may lead to the need to apply new measures to support the Russian economy, said the head of Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin, in an interview with RT TV channel on Monday.

Kremlin expects Russian economy to return to growth in foreseeable future

"Obviously, new restrictions are coming, but, most likely, there will be few of them, and they will be in form of recommendations. Let's see, of course, what will happen next, but now people themselves will be afraid to go to restaurants and shops, the number of people using transport will decrease, and in a number of industries, economic difficulties will arise again. In this sense, I believe that new measures will be needed to support the economy," Kudrin said.

Belarus may supply 4-6 mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports
The necessary agreements are expected to be reached in the near future, the Russian Energy Ministry said
Russian fighter scrambled to intercept two US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov told a briefing on Friday after the completion of the Kavkaz-2020 military drills that the US and other NATO nations has bee conducting military activities some 20-30 km off the Russian border and cites as an example flights of NATO planes and the presence of NATO’ naval forces in the Barents, Baltic, and Black Seas
Russia reports over 7,500 coronavirus cases in the past day
The daily growth rate in cases rose to 0.7%
Putin notes importance of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Russian President sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day
Putin expresses concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
It was noted that it is important now to do everything possible to prevent further escalation of the conflict and stop hostilities
Kremlin did not submit Putin’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize, spokesman says
However, the Kremlin will be glad if he receives it
Vector’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine are successful
The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine, said Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova
Armenian PM tells Macron about Turkey’s aggressive position on Karabakh
Pashinyan said that it is necessary to prevent this country’s possible interference
Russia’s crude production projected to recover to record level only in 2023
In 2023, oil export is expected to rise to 266.2 mln tonnes due to development of primary crude oil processing and increase in refining depth
Over 3,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow
Earlier in Moscow, medical examinations began on the first people wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus who applied to participate in a vaccine study
NATO’s military activity observed 20-30 km off Russian borders — top brass
As an example of NATO’s increased activities near the Russian borders, the chief of the general staff cited NATO aircraft flights and the presence of its naval forces in the Barents, Baltic and Black Seas
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
One of two survivors in Ukrainian military plane’s crash dies
Two cadets survived after jumping out of the plane
In 2018, Russia and Japan were closest to signing peace treaty - Abe
The former head of the Japanese government mentioned "escalating tensions between Washington and Moscow" following the events in Ukraine in 2014
Zelensky states ceasefire in Donbass holds 62 days
Zelensky’s office said that the comprehensive and lasting ceasefire was an unconditional success on the way towards achieving peace in Donbass
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities declare martial law
"We started mobilizing all citizens above the age of 18", President of the unrecognized republic Arayik Harutyunyan said
Ruble to return to equilibrium level by end-2020 after weakening in September
The average annual exchange rate of the ruble will total 71.2 rubles per dollar in 2020, the Russian Economic Development Ministry believes
Every 250th person on Earth already contracted coronavirus
Active cases account for 23.3% of the overall case count
Moscow reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since June 8
17 patients have died
Number of injured in overhead crossing collapse in Moscow region rises to over 50
On Sunday morning, an overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the territory of FM Logistic enterprise in Stupino near Moscow, according to preliminary data, due to overload
Submarine hits target with Kalibr missile 100 miles away during Kavkaz exercise
The Defense Ministry added that about 20 combat and support ships as well as naval aviation and air defense planes of the Black Sea Fleet cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of shipping
WHO set to help promote Sputnik V vaccine
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge highly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in particular for his support to the WHO
Supporting development of nuclear industry is Russia’s priority - PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the industry fulfills strategic tasks related to the country's energy security and its defense capabilities
This week in photos: An Italian fashion show, gorilla twins, and Trump hugs granddaughter
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Press review: What Putin offered the world in UN speech and US itching to oust Maduro
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 23
Armenian government introduces martial law, announces general mobilization
Earlier, President of the inrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan announced martial law in the country
An-26 military plane crashes in northeastern Ukraine, casualties reported
A total of 18 people were killed and two seriously injured, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said
Military exercise Kavkaz-2020 ends with mock enemy defeat
Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the final events on site
16 Karabakh defense army soldiers killed - defense ministry
More than 100 wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops
Lavrov says implementing Nord Stream 2 project now ‘a matter of honor’ for Germany
On June 4, a bill to expand sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was presented to the US Congress for consideration
Nuclear submarine Irkutsk may return to Pacific Fleet in 2023 — source
The submarine has been awaiting repair and modernization for more than 20 years
Sweden urges US, Russia to agree on New START extension
Sweden also calls on China to join the talks on that issue
Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey emphasize need to stabilize Nagorno-Karabakh situation
Condolences were expressed to the families and friends of the victims," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Armenian Foreign Minister briefs Russian counterpart on situation in Karabakh
Minister is in constant contact with the Russian Foreign Minister, the Georgian Foreign Ministe
No grounds to put situation around Navalny for UNSC discussion — Russian envoy
"This is not the topic on the agenda of any United Nations body," he said
Russia’s UN envoy warns of rift in international relations
The Russian diplomat said a bipolar world, in which the United States and China would dominate, was possible, but Russia was not eager to see this happen
Russia reports 7,867 new coronavirus cases
The number of patients recovered from coronavirus increased by 3,068 per day in Russia
Tornado-G fires 500 rockets in 20 seconds to hit targets during Kavkaz exercise
The targets were attacked at a distance of more than 20 kilometers, according to the top brass
Russia can be proud of its healthcare system , says WHO envoy
Melita Vujnovic said she'd like to "see other countries to have the same number of medical staff, such hygiene and such equipment"
NATO’s presence near Russian, Belarusian borders seen as potential threat - diplomat
The European Union’s statements on non-recognition of Alexander Lukashenko as Belarusian president after his inauguration can be seen as an example of interference into domestic affairs of a sovereign state, Dmitry Mezentsev said
Russia, China won’t play by Western rules, says Lavrov
Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2
Russia, Belarus train to repel military aggression against Union State
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said the exercise followed counter-terrorist scenarios and was not aimed against other countries
Russian Foreign Ministry calls on parties to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to cease fire
Moscow calls on the parties to the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh zone to immediately begin negotiations to stabilize the situation
Hackers attack computers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine’s developers
The attacks were conducted several months ago at the moment when the vaccine was being developed
US warns Iraq about possible shutdown of embassy in Baghdad - report
According to the WSJ sources among the US officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed this information to the Iraqi President and the Prime Minister during an earlier phone call
‘Black boxes’ of crashed Ukrainian plane recovered
The data from the flight recorders would be decoded very soon, Kharkov Regional Governor Alexei Kucher said
Situation in Minsk calm after protests against Lukashenko’s inauguration
Traffic on central highways and roads leading to the downtown Belarusian capital is normal for a Thursday morning, according to a TASS correspondent
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hit newest high-speed targets at Caucasus 2020 drills
The "Caucasus 2020" drills take place between September 21 and 26 in the Southern Military District, under the control of Russian General Staff head General Valery Gerasimov
Armenia to look at recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence - PM
According to the Armenian prime minister, armed clashes are reported along the entire contact line
Press review: Opposition reacts to Lukashenko’s inauguration and Russian-led drills excel
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 25
