CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Kremlin expects Russian economy to return to growth in foreseeable future

The spokesman commented on a survey stating that one Russian citizen out of four negatively estimates their financial position and expects the situation to worsen in the future
Economy on the rebound since June, though recovery of business activity uneven, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects Russia’s economy to recover after the pandemic and return to growth in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday when commenting on results of a survey stating that one Russian citizen out of four negatively estimates their financial position and expects the situation to worsen in the future.

He admitted that the country "feels the global aftermath of the crisis related to the pandemic."

"Let’s hope that [the economy] will stop falling and later return to growth in the foreseeable future," Peskov added.

Russian investment fund agrees supply of up to 50 mln doses of Sputnik V to Brazil
Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020
Germany’s actions on Navalny similar to Salisbury incident, says Lavrov
Besides, Lavrov noted, the current situation is similar to the treatment of the MH17 crash in Ukraine in 2014
The Lancet calls on Sputnik V vaccine developers to answer Western colleagues’ questions
Some scientists from US, Italian and other universities released an open letter to the Russian researchers, drawing their attention to some experiments depicted in the article, where, according to the letters’ authors, certain statistics anomalies could be detected
Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15
Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, according to the Belarusian top brass
Lavrov blasts Germany for snubbing Russian inquiries on Navalny
The top diplomat informed that recently Berlin refused to share information on the chemical analysis conducted by German military toxicologists in order not to allow Russia realize the extent of its knowledge of chemical substances
Kremlin disagrees that Navalny’s poisoning wasn’t diagnosed due to equipment
The spokesman reiterated the position of Moscow that if the fact of poisoning is established there will be an investigation
Putin to lead Russian delegation to General Assembly's 75th session, to address it online
Putin plans to focus attention in his speech on the challenge presented to the world by the coronavirus pandemic
Belarus opposition figures say they will soon return from Ukraine to ‘destabilize regime’
According to Anton Rodnenkov, before getting back to Belarus, they are planning to head to Lithuania and Poland to work from there
Putin’s traditional Q&A session not planned this year, Kremlin says
The Russian president regularly addresses the nationwide audience during his annual 'Direct Line with Vladimir Putin' broadcast
OPCW still waiting for Germany’s files on Navalny, says Russian envoy
Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW reiterated that Berlin is incriminating Moscow without corroborating its statements with facts
Russia ready to discuss Navalny situation within OPCW, says envoy
For this, Berlin must put the issue forward for consideration in The Hague, according to Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW
Serbian leader informs Putin about talks in Washington and Brussels
The phone conversation was initiated by the Serbian side
Press review: Is the Belarus protest movement doomed to fail and NATO aims for the Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 9
Press review: Navalny upsets Moscow-Berlin ties and West aims to sap Russia’s Balkan clout
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 10
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Italian prime minister says Putin pledged to set up commission on Navalny case
Giuseppe Conte highlighted the importance of Russian-EU cooperation in investigating the incident with Navalny
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
Germany’s claims it handed over materials on Navalny to OPCW untrue — Russian mission
Russia is ready to cooperate with the organization
Serbia freezes military exercises with other countries at EU demands over Belarus
The decision was voiced by Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin
At least 12 Russian vacationers catch coronavirus in Turkey
Two of them have been taken to hospital
Lukashenko admits he ‘sat a bit too long' in presidential chair
Lukashenko has served as president of Belarus since 1994
EU extends sanctions against Russian citizens for another six months
The measures provide for travel restrictions and the freezing of assets
Russian Union of Journalists awards its Solidarity prize to Julian Assange
Assange decided to donate the monetary part of the prize to families of killed journalists
US seeks to use situation in Belarus to interfere in Russia’s affairs — Russian senator
He said that blogger Alexei Navalny was meant to play an active role in organizing protest activities
China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion
According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months
Chuck Norris congratulates Yakutsk residents with City Day
On September 13, Yakutsk is due to celebrate its 388th anniversary
Russia will be next if Belarus collapses, Lukashenko tells Russian journalists
He said he had warned Vladimir Putin that "there is no way to resist it"
Bank of Russia does not rule out another pandemic wave, geopolitical shocks, $25 oil price
The regulator presented base-case, deflation, pro-inflation and risk scenarios of Russia’s mid-term economic development
Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus
Earlier, member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova went missing
Russian economy hedged from global volatility-related risks, says Kremlin
The Russian economy is hedged from risks due to the government’s economic policy, the Kremlin spokesman said
Kremlin respects Serbia's decision to suspend joint military drills
When asked if Moscow attributed Belgrade’s decision to pressure from the West, the spokesman answered in the negative
China to take part in Russia’s ‘Caucasus 2020’ military drills
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu disclosed that military contingents of nine foreign nations will take part in the drills
Russian Foreign Ministry expresses protest to German ambassador over Navalny accusations
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Putin, Lukashenko to discuss many issues, including state debt of Belarus — Kremlin
"Work on pressing issues continues without interruptions at the level of experts and various agencies," Peskov said
Navalny case could be staged by those who benefit from it — Russia’s UN envoy
During the UN Security Council session on Thursday, the United States and European countries raised the issue of Navalny, although it was not on the session’s agenda
Belarusian opposition member Kolesnikova arrested in Minsk
Maria Kolesnikova has been placed in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Tikhanovskaya says protests in Belarus were never directed against Russia
She urged Russians not to trust media reports and politicians that can harm relations between the peoples of both countries
Kremlin dismisses allegations of Russian authorities’ involvement in Navalny incident
The presidential spokesman rejected reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to set up a commission to look into the case of blogger Alexei Navalny
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Germany, NATO, EU responsible for Berlin’s policy on Navalny, Moscow says
Russia also expressed its protest to the ambassador over the accusations made by the German government regarding the situation with Navalny
Germany hands over Navalny’s test results to OPCW
Russia is a member of the OPCW
Lukashenko says he doesn’t intend to cede power
The incumbent president reiterated that the change of power in the country might take place not under the pressure of street protests, but in accordance with the law
‘Pure nonsense’: Kremlin dismisses allegations claiming Russia seeks to swallow up Belarus
The Russian presidential spokesman emphasized the importance of the Belarusian president's visit to Moscow in light of the recent developments in Belarus
Kremlin vows in spite of absence, Putin’s voice will be heard at 75th UN General Assembly
The spokesman earlier told TASS that Putin’s speech was expected to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus pandemic has posed to the world
Roscosmos rejects reports of NASA’s refusal to buy seats on Soyuz for spring 2021
Next year, Russia will train international crews for its future Soyuz missions to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said
New PD-14 plane engine to be equipped with artificial intelligence elements
According to the developer, introduction of AI elements in aviation engines control system is a world trend
Lukashenko says there is unpublished fragment of intercepted conversation about Navalny
Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said the special services were now analyzing the materials
Russia finishes tests of satellite lasers for advertisement from space
The upcoming artificial constellation of satellites will become the brightest star on the night sky, comparable to the brightness of Venus
Belarus to go to war in case of Western aggression against Russia — Lukashenko
In August, the Belarusian president instructed the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO forces in Poland and Lithuania and also to alert troops on the Western border amid soaring tensions in this region
