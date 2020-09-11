Kremlin expects Russian economy to return to growth in foreseeable future

Economy on the rebound since June, though recovery of business activity uneven, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects Russia’s economy to recover after the pandemic and return to growth in the foreseeable future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday when commenting on results of a survey stating that one Russian citizen out of four negatively estimates their financial position and expects the situation to worsen in the future.

He admitted that the country "feels the global aftermath of the crisis related to the pandemic."

"Let’s hope that [the economy] will stop falling and later return to growth in the foreseeable future," Peskov added.