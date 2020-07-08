Russia ships over 600 medical ventilators abroad

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia has shipped over 600 medical ventilators abroad and agreed on selling temperature check terminals to the US, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday. He was speaking at a government hour at the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament.

"More than 600 ventilation devices have already been shipped to Uzbekistan, Serbia, Italy and Belarus," the minister said.

"The sale of temperature check terminals to the USA has been contracted," he added.

Manturov did not cite the terms of the contracts, however, he noted that previously the companies had provided a stock of antivirus products in Russia.

Earlier, the government appointed Rostec’s subsidiary KRET as a single supplier of mechanical ventilation devices to the country's hospitals under a state contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The company is to supply 6,700 devices worth 7.5 bln rubles ($105 mln) to the regions.