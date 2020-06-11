S7 remains Russia’s largest carrier for 2nd month in a row

In total, in May, Russian airlines transported 946,000 passengers, which is 91.3% lower than a year earlier. In April, they carried 771,000 passengers, which is a 91.8% reduction in annual terms.

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. S7 Airlines carried 281,000 passengers in May and became the largest air carrier in the Russian Federation for the second month in a row, the Federal Air Transport Agency reported on Thursday.

"According to current data, in May, Russian carriers served 946,000 passengers, which is down 91.3% compared to the same period last year. Passenger traffic decreased by 92.5% and amounted to 1.984 billion passenger kilometers," according to the regulator. "In just five months of 2020, 24.97 million passengers were transported (- 44.6%)."

Here is a breakdown of passenger traffic per airline in May: S7 — 281,000 passengers (down 75.7% yoy), Aeroflot — 206,000 passengers (down 93.1%), UTair — 67,000 (down 90.3%), Rossiya airlines — 74,300 (-92.6%) and Ural Airlines — 41,000 (down 95%).

The coronavirus pandemic had an extremely serious impact on airlines. Russian carriers have not operated flights abroad since late March, while domestic traffic has decreased to the lowest level. Earlier, President Vladimir Putin noted that "perhaps the most serious decline among all modes of transport has occurred in aviation."

In May, the Russian government allocated 23.4 bln ($336 mln) to national airlines to compensate for losses they suffered due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.