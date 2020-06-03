No nationwide discussion of national economic recovery plan expected, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The nationwide plan on economic recovery in Russia is an expert document and does not imply a wide public discussion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No nationwide discussion is implied. That is an absolutely expert document," he said.

So far, a basis of the plan has been formed, Peskov said. "Currently that is a systemic document, which will be developed in particular areas. The work is underway now," he said.

The Russian government has drafted a nationwide plan of action on economic growth recovery and prevention of the household income decrease, which is aimed at reaching a sustainable development and growth of people’s welfare. The plan for June 2020 to December 2021 consists of nine parts and contains around 500 activities in various fields.