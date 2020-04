MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry expects the oil price of slightly over $30 per barrel on average in 2020, director of the ministry’s department Alexander Gladkov told an online conference on Tuesday.

"This year we expect the (oil - TASS) price of over $30 per barrel on average, meaning not $15 and not $25," he said.

Gladkov added that the current crisis will not strongly affect the parameters of Russia’s Energy strategy through 2035 as it is based on not very high oil prices.