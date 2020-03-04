Russian government restricts exports of face masks, other medical goods till June 1

"To impose a temporary ban from the date of entry into force of this executive order until June 1, 2020, on exports of products from the Russian Federation according to the list in the appendix, with the exception of exports of such products to provide international humanitarian assistance to foreign states based on decisions by the Russian government, as well as imports of materials and disposable items, which are part of these products, by individuals," the executive order reads.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Russian government has imposed a temporary ban on exports of some medical goods and equipment, including medical face masks and antiviral drugs, from March 2 to June 1, 2020, amid the spread of coronavirus. An executive order to this effect was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 2.

According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the list of such products includes respiratory protective equipment, medical safety glasses, chemical protection suits, medical face masks, some antiviral drugs, medical gloves and gowns.

"Let me note that the ban does not apply to exports of such products for the provision of international humanitarian assistance to foreign countries (including China)," Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov has been quoted as saying.

According to previous reports, about 1.5 mln medical face masks are made in Russia daily.

The government’s executive order complies with the provisions of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and other international agreements signed by Russia, Manturov added.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 70 countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in China, which accounts for the majority of novel coronavirus cases, has approached 3,000, nearly 50,000 patients have recovered, while the total number of infected people has exceeded 80,000.