Russia's Tatneft to supply 80,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in February

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Transneft has received a provisional application from Tatneft on supply of 80,000 tonnes of oil to Belarus in February, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s pipeline monopoly Nikolai Tokarev told reporters on Wednesday.

"Only Safmar and Tatneft have applied (for 80,000 tonnes - TASS) in February, which is a provisional application though. It does not necessarily mean that Tatneft will supply those 70,000 tonnes there. I think that the issue will be clarified as the meeting (between Russia and Belarusian presidents - TASS) has been announced," he said.