HONG KONG /SIANGAN/, February 3. /TASS/. Stocks in Hong Kong opened lower amid the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus-induced pneumonia in China. The Hang Seng Index lost 123 points (0.47%) as Monday trading opened to 26,189 points, according to the trading data.

That follows the plunge of mainland Chinese stock markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen by more than 8% earlier on Monday.