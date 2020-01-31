Russia-China railway passenger traffic suspended until March 1

"Railway passenger traffic is temporarily restricted through certain parts of the state border between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Passenger railway traffic between Russia and China is temporarily suspended to curb spread of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, Russian Railways said in a statement.

Death toll from new coronavirus in China climbs to 213

The Moscow-Beijing international rail link is still operating, however.

Russian Railways reiterated that unused tickets for cancelled trains purchased in Russian sales offices can be refunded without any fees.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhah - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent - coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

According to the latest reports, the number of confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus has risen to 9,692, while 213 deaths from it were reported. The virus spread to 18 more countries, apart from China.