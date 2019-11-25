Russia's GDP growth in 2019 may be higher than forecast 1.3% — finance minister

"We are confident that the growth dynamics of the economy this year will not be lower, possibly higher than we forecast (1.3% - TASS)," Siluanov said.

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia's GDP growth in 2019 may be higher than the forecast 1.3%, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on Monday speaking in the Federation Council.

Siluanov added that the government sees a positive trend in economic growth. "In October, for a month we saw a growth rate of 2.2% (in annual terms - TASS). We will see how stable this trend is, but national projects are starting to work, the measures we have taken to stimulate economic growth are starting to work," he added.

Earlier Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov said that Russia's GDP growth in 2019 may reach 1.3-1.5%. "We are now confident enough in 1.3%. I think that maybe even more," he said.

"Most likely, we will reach 1.3-1.5%," Belousov added.

According to him, traditionally, construction, as well as agriculture, can make a contribution to GDP growth at the end of the year.

"But everything will be determined by the extent of revival of retail sales and growth of real incomes. This is a key parameter," Belousov noted. At the same time, he did not rule out that if there is no tangible growth for November-December, then GDP growth may be at the level of 1.1-1.2%.