UAE can rely on Russian assistance in developing nuclear power generation, says Putin

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates can reckon upon Russia’s assistance in developing nuclear power generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with representatives of the business community of both countries.

"Our friends in the Emirates can count on Russian assistance in the development of nuclear power generation. Rosatom offers its unique capabilities, competence and modern technologies meeting the highest standards, including security," the Russian leader said.

Russia is also ready to stir up interaction with the UAE in the agricultural sector, Putin noted. Russia can meet the demand of the United Arab Emirates’ market for agricultural products and foods. This refers to meat supplies, including halal meat, and grain," the president said. Russia is also ready to continue joint work in the space exploration sphere, Putin added.