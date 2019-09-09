Putin tasks Gazprom CEO with mulling over gas supplies from Yamal to China via Mongolia

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller with considering the issue of gas supplies to China from Yamal through Mongolia at a meeting on Monday.

"I would like to refer to the issue that we have repeatedly discussed with you and with Chinese partners, I mean the possibility of using the resources of the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions. Also, have a look at the reserves in Yamal for supplies to China via the western route through Mongolia," he said.

"That is a challenging route, though the preliminary consideration of the issue has shown that it is quite realistic, and Chinese partners also tend to agree," he said.

Gas supplies from Russia to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline would start on December 1, Miller said. "That will be a landmark event as supplies from the world’s biggest gas exporter to the biggest importer will start," he said, adding that "one trillion cubic meters of gas would be delivered to the Chinese market in 30 years."

The Chinese market is currently the fastest-growing, the CEO said. "As of today the Chinese partners and we are currently considering the possibility of supplying gas to China via other routes," he noted.