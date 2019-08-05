Military hydrographers to study bottom topography and coastline in the Arctic

TASS, August 5. The Pacific Fleet’s Sever (North) hydrographic vessel in August will participate in scientific studies of the Arctic’s bottom topography and coastline, the Fleet’s spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky told reporters.

"In August, the Pacific Fleet’s Sever hydrography vessel will depart from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky heading for the Arctic, where the Fleet’s hydrographers will conduct hydrography works, including with latest equipment," he said. "In the Arctic latitudes, the specialists will study the sea hydrology, will take detailed video of the bottom’s and the coastline’s topography in the Arctic region."

The ship’s crew will also make topography and geodesy works to register and refine geographical coordinates, which determine the baseline between the Chukchi and East Siberian Seas, he continued, adding scientific research will be done also near the Wrangel Island.

"Results of the studies will be used to refine the current navigation maps and sailing instructions," he said. "The long voyage of the Pacific Fleet’s Sever hydrographic vessel to the Arctic regions will continue for two months."