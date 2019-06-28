Gazprom CEO expects Europe’s demand for extra gas imports to exceed 150 bcm by 2035

ST. PETERSBURG, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom expects the trend of growing gas demand in Europe to persist and the demand for extra imports to exceed the projected 150 bln cubic meters per year by 2035, Chief Executive Officer Aleksei Miller said at the annual shareholders meeting on Friday.

"At the annual shareholders meeting three years ago we noted that by 2035 Europe’s demand for additional gas imports might reach 150 bln cubic meters. Today we see that over the past three years only imports to Europe have already increased by 67 bln cubic meters. We expect those trends to persist," he said.