Duties limit supplies of Russian wines to China - business ombudsman

HARBIN, June 16. /TASS/. Russia expects that duties on deliveries of its wines to the China market will be canceled soon, business ombudsman Boris Titov said on the sidelines of the VI Russia-China EXPO in Harbin.

"Russia is proactively developing the wine industry, while China has become the world’s second market of grape wines after the United States," Titov said. "Our deliveries to China are restricted by still existing duties on import of Russian wine, while our main partners-competitors - Chilean wines, Argentinian and Australian wines enjoy duty-free import to the territory of China," Titov said.

Certain Russian producers, including Fanagoria and Abrau-Dyurso, already announced the intention to enter the market of China, the business ombudsman said. "We want to invite attention to the Chinese government to that," Titov said. "Since we have things to offer, we hope the duty will be abolished in near future," he added.

The VI Russia-China EXPO is held from June 14 to 19. Over 1,300 companies from 74 countries and regions of the world applied for participation in the exhibition this year. Russia is represented by 137 companies from 18 constituencies of five federal districts.