Rostec develops new anti-drone device to protect vehicles

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Rosel, an arm of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation, has unveiled the PRES-VM - an anti-drone device that protects civilian vehicles operating in potentially hazardous areas, the state tech corporation’s press service reported.

"Rosel Holding, a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has developed the PRES-VM anti-drone device, which combines passive detection and radio jamming. It is designed to protect civilian vehicles operating in potentially hazardous areas. The compact device can be easily installed on the roof of even a passenger car and is controlled by mobile devices. The Vector Research Institute, part of Rosel Holding, is developing and manufacturing the device," the press service reported.

It added that passive detection detects radio signals across a wide frequency range within a 360-degree radius. It also provides camouflage from radar reconnaissance. A built-in video signal interception function allows the device to recognize the drone type and pinpoint the source of danger with high accuracy. This verification system eliminates false targets and ensures the PRES-VM operates equally effectively in populated areas and forests. The built-in jamming system blocks the frequencies most commonly used by drone operators, making it impossible to control the drone.

"Threats to civilian vehicles are rapidly evolving. Specialists at Rostec State Corporation enterprises are rapidly developing countermeasures, and our equipment is one such timely solution. Protecting vehicles traveling in dangerous areas is a crucial task, which is being addressed with the PRES-VM. The development has been tested, including in the line of engagement. Our production capacity allows us to flexibly fulfill orders for both small and large quantities of this cutting-edge equipment," said Vyacheslav Lyashuk, Business Development Director at Vector Research Institute, as quoted by the press service.

Rostec noted that the product operates reliably in any weather and at temperatures ranging from -40°C to +40°C. The device is compact and weighs only 15 kg, making it easy to fix it to a car roof using a standard roof rack. The device is powered by special batteries, or it can be powered by a vehicle’s heavy-duty electric generator.