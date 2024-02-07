Izhevsk plant can produce modular Tor ADS in 2025

RIYADH, February 7. /TASS/. The Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk can begin producing modular Tor-M2KM air defense systems for the navy in 2025, its representative told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"Provided interest of foreign customers, we are ready to begin producing modular Tor for warships in 2025, as the issue is vital today," he said.

Tor-M2KM is the latest option of the launcher. It has modern computers and radars that detect up to 48 targets and distinguish the most dangerous ten of them. The complex can simultaneously strike at four air targets. One Tor-M2KM protects an area of 200 square kilometers.