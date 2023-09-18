Euromaidan-like plot brewing in Georgia — security service

TBILISI, September 18. /TASS/. A group of individuals, including former Deputy Interior Minister Georgy Lordkipanidze, who is currently in Ukraine, are planning to stage something similar to Ukraine’s Euromaidan uprising in Georgia, if the EU does not grant the country candidate member status by the end of the year, Georgia’s State Security Service has said.

"According to information received as a result of an investigation, a certain group of persons acting on the territory of Georgia and beyond its borders, plans to stage destabilization and civil unrest in Georgia in October - December this year with the aim of overthrowing the government by force," the news release says.

The special service says the timing of the uprising is not accidental. In October, the European Commission is scheduled to hand down an interim conclusion on whether to grant Georgia status as an EU candidate member. A final decision is due in December.

"One of the masterminds of the plot is former Interior Minister Vano Merabishvili’s deputy, current deputy chief of Ukraine's military intelligence, Giorgy Lordkipanidze," the news release reads.

According to the special service, the organizers of the potential riots are considering several scenarios, including barricading downtown Tbilisi and blocking government buildings.

"According to confirmed information, the organizers are considering the possibility of replicating a scenario similar to the Euromaidan uprising that took place in Ukraine in 2014," the special service said.