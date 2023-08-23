Russian defense official, his Iranian counterpart hold talks in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Kioumars Heydari discussed military cooperation during talks in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation. They exchanged opinions on the issues of bilateral security. The sides reaffirmed their intention to deepen dialogue, increase the level of development of contact in the defense sphere," the ministry said.

The Iranian military delegation has arrived in Moscow in the beginning of the week. On August 21, Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleg Salyukov and Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Kioumars Heydari discussed the issues of military cooperation and interaction aimed at raising combat readiness of the countries’ armed forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides agreed to further increase cooperation between the ground forces in various areas.