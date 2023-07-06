Russia to always consult with Belarus on use of nuclear weapons, says President Lukashenko

MINSK, July 6. /TASS/. Russia will always consult with Belarus on the possible use of nuclear weapons, President of Belarus said on Thursday.

"Even if Russia had ventured to do it, I'm sure it [Moscow] would have held consultations with its closest neighbor," the Belarusian leader said at a meeting with foreign and domestic media outlets attended by a TASS correspondent.

"Therefore there must be no worries: we have no intentions of attacking either the United States, or Germany or Great Britain. In general, we are not intending to attack anyone with the use of nuclear weapons," Lukashenko said.