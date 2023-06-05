Russian forces foil Ukrainian terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate into Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian forces and border guard units subordinate to the Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an attempt by two Ukrainian terrorist groups to infiltrate into the Belgorod Region on June 4, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Yesterday, units of the Russian Armed Forces and the FSB’s Border Guard Service foiled an attempt by two groups of Ukrainian terrorists to infiltrate into the Belgorod Region in the area of the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region," the spokesman said.

At about 1:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 4, under the cover of heavy artillery bombardments against civilian facilities, the terrorists attempted to cross the Seversky Donets River and disembark on the outskirts of the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod Region, the spokesman specified.

"Air strikes and artillery fire by the Western Military District’s units protecting the state border destroyed the Kiev regime’s terrorist formations. Over ten terrorists, two boats and one armored vehicle were eliminated as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the general reported.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces also suppressed five Ukrainian mortar platoons, destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems that had shelled Russian territory, the spokesman said.