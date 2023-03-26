Ukrainian troops lose up to 90 military in Krasny Liman area in past day - top brass

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have hit units of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, with the enemy’s losses amounting to about 90 troops and nine pieces of hardware, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant -General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, strikes by assault and army aviation, heavy flame weapons and artillery fire of the battlegroup Center hit units of the Ukrainian armed forces," Konashenkov said.

According to him, "up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.".