MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has launched an in-depth investigation into the crimes committed by the Kiev regime against Ukrainians, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"The facts of the Kiev regime’s suppression and intimidation of its own people have been established and have sufficient evidence. These crimes are being investigated thoroughly, and the perpetrators will inevitably be given the justly deserved punishment for the atrocities they have committed," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to reliable information, many employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry have criminal records and are drug addicts, Mizintsev said. It proves the fact that inhuman false-flag operations, including those involving civilians’ deaths, are being planned and carried out by the individuals with gang experience.