LPR troops advance to a distance of 56 kilometers - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Troops of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have advanced to a distance of 56 kilometers and are continuing an offensive, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Troops of the Lugansk People’s Republic backed by supporting fire of the Russian armed forces have advance to a distance of 56 kilometers and are continuing their offensive. Troops of the Donetsk People’s Republic have advance three kilometers toward the settlement of Petrovsloye and are completing the defeat of the reserves of the Vostok tactical group of the Ukrainian armed forces. Control has been established over the settlements of Anadol and Andreyevka," he said.

According to Konashenkov, nationalists are acting as anti-retreat units in Severodonetsk, Lugansk region. They are seeking to stop the retreat of Ukraine’s regular army threatening to kill commanders. Four Ukrainian army officers have already been killed by nationalists.